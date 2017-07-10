Deaths reported after military plane crash in Mississippi

Deaths have been reported after a military plane crash Monday night, according to CBS News.

The plane was being tracked by air traffic controllers in Memphis when it had a structural failure at 20,000 feet, Alan Hammons, an official with the Greenwood Airport, told a CBS affiliate.

The plane plunged into a field as a result of the failure.

CBS News said it is unclear how many people were on board but Hammons said eight bodies have been recovered.

Hammons said the jet was a military C-130, a large, four-engine turbo prop plane.

