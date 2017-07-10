Changes coming to the way Hampton Roads residents get tunnel toll bills

HAMPTON ROADS – Changes are coming to the way drivers in Hampton Roads will be getting their tunnel toll bills.

Elizabeth River Crossings said after issues were raised over escalating tolling fees they have restructured unpaid toll fees.

Late fees will now have a flat rate of $25 for every 30 days tolls remain unpaid.

Drivers will also now get a monthly statement, similar to a credit card statement, that includes all the driver’s trips in the 30-day period.

