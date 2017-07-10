311, 3 Doors Down to headline 24th annual American Music Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Five major bands will headline the American Music Festival at the Oceanfront.

311, Rebelution, Michael Franti & Spearhead, 3 Doors Down and The Wallflowers will perform on the Oceanfront 5th Street main stage between September 1 – 3.

On Friday, 311 will bring its blend of rock, rap, funk and reggae to headline the first night. Big Something will open up the show, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Tickets for the Friday show are $20 advance, $25 day of show. Preferred Viewing tickets are $40 and $45 day-of-show if still available.

Reggae band Rebelution and soul group Michael Franti & Spearhead will perform Saturday. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets for the show are $20 advance, $25 day of show. Preferred Viewing tickets are $40, and $45 day-of-show if still available.

On Sunday, rock band 3 Doors Down will perform, with The Wallflowers opening the show. Tickets for the Sunday show are $20 advance, $25 day of show. Preferred Viewing tickets are $40, and $45 day-of-show if still available. The show begins at 6:30 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m.

More acts will be announced closer to the festival.

Tickets and VIP Experience Passes are on sale now through all Ticketmaster outlets, including online www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800.745.3000. Children younger than 12 are free with a paid adult. Children are not free in VIP or Preferred Viewing areas.