Surfers Healing helps kids with autism ride waves in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For 12 years, Surfers Healing has provided a unique type of therapy for children with autism.

The camp takes place on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19 at 4th and 5th Street at the Oceanfront.

Registration is now closed for the camp, but registration is still open for the Surfers Healing 5K. Click here to register.

The public is also welcome to watch the children surf.

Israel and Danielle Paskowitz founded the program after their son, Isaiah, was diagnosed with autism at age three. Isaiah, like many children with autism, suffered from sensory overload. The ocean was the one place that he felt calm.

Israel surfed with Isaiah riding on the front of his surfboard. The couple decided they wanted to share the idea with other children who have autism and started hosting day camps where children could experience surfing.

Learn more about Surfers Healing here.