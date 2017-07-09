Plane makes emergency landing at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A flight from Atlanta had to make an emergency landing at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport Sunday afternoon.

This happened just before 5:30 p.m. and involved Atlantic Southeast Airlines flight 5381. That company operates express flights for Delta Airlines.

FAA officials say the crew declared an emergency after a possible nose gear steering issue.

The flight landed safely at the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport, which was its original destination.

Officials say the flight originated from the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.

It is unknown how many passengers were on board during the emergency landing.

There were no reported injuries.

The FAA says they are investigating the incident.

