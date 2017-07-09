Ice Cream Festival coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If you scream for ice cream, you’re in luck.

Virginia Beach History Museums is hosting an Ice Cream Festival on July 15 in honor of National Ice Cream Month.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at the museums, located on 3131 Virginia Beach Blvd.

The festival will have ice cream themed crafts, games and activities. Attendees will even be able to make ice cream in a bag!

There will be an ice cream truck rodeo featuring three local ice cream trucks.

Admission is free.