Barricade situation comes to peaceful ending in Chesapeake

Chesapeake, Va. — Chesapeake Police were on the scene of a barricade situation in the 100 block of Springer Lane.

This happened just before 4 P.M. Sunday Afternoon.

Officials say they received calls about a woman screaming from the inside of an apartment.

When officers arrived at the location, no one would answer the door to speak with police.

The suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment and would not let the woman leave.

That’s when officers started negotiating with the man by telephone.

The suspect then peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody.

No one was hurt.