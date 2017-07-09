Amtrak train headed to Norfolk collides with car in Richmond; at least one dead in car

RICHMOND, Va. – An Amtrak train collided with a car in Richmond Sunday evening, killing at least one person in the car.

Officials in Richmond tell our sister station WTVR that this happened on Broad Rock Boulevard near E. Belt Boulevard near the McGuire VA Medical Center.

Richmond Police report at least one person in the car was killed in the collision with the Amtrak 157 Northeast Regional train.

The train was headed to Norfolk at the time of the collision; it’s unknown when it will arrive as a result of the crash.

News 3 is gathering additional details on this developing story, stay tuned for updates here and on News 3 at 11.