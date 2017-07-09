Amazon Prime Day is July 10

Get ready for a 30-hour shopping marathon.

Monday is Prime Day, Amazon’s annual day of deals for Prime members. The shopping bonanza will begin at 9 p.m. ET on July 10 and run until 3 a.m. ET on July 12. New deals will be offered every five minutes, according to Amazon.

Amazon uses Prime Day as a way to lure customers to sign up for its Prime membership, which CEO Jeff Bezos has touted as “such a good value, you’d be irresponsible not to be a member.”

Prime members spend an average of about $1,100 a year on Amazon, not including the membership fee, while non-members spend an average of $600.

Prime Day has proven to be a major sales boon for Amazon. Orders increased by more than 60% worldwide during last year’s sale compared to its first Prime Day in 2015.