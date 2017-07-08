Watch The Locker Room Show | July 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This week, Mitch Brown hits the Redskins beat to catch up with Larry Michael, the Voice of the Redskins, on why he thinks Cousins will have another good season for the 'Skins.

We're less than a month away from Chesapeake Native Kenny Easley's Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, and he tells us what he wants his epitaph to say!

In the second half of the show, we chatted with Norfolk Tides infielder Chris Johnson about his recent surge and why Norfolk is the perfect stepping stone for him to get back to the big leagues.