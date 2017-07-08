× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Finally, some relief from the heat and humidity

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some relief and a few dry days in your First Warning Forecast.

Scattered showers and storms as a cold front crosses the region tonight. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and brief, heavy downpours. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low and mid 70s.

Drier air will move in behind the cold front, which means it’s not going to be as humid. Finally some relief! Highs will be in the mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. We have a slight chance for some showers and storms, mainly in Carolina. High pressure will build in Sunday night, bringing in warmer and more humid air.

A mostly dry day on tap for Monday. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. Even warmer on Tuesday, with highs jumping back into the 90s. It will be another mostly dry day. Temperatures will continue to warm into Wednesday, with highs in the low and mid 90. Our afternoon shower and storm chances will return through the end of the week.

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. Not as hot and humid. Chance for pm scattered showers and storms (mainly Carolina). Highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical cyclone activity not expected for the next 48 hours.

