Pringles introduces Ramen-flavored chips

Pringles has released another unexpected flavor mashup.

For a limited time, Top Ramen chicken flavored Pringles are available exclusively at Dollar General stores.

“Pringles flavorologists worked closely with Nissin to pop the top on a classic noodle dish and bring the fan-favorite Top Ramen Chicken Flavor to life on a Pringles crisp. The result –a crisp that tastes like Nissin Top Ramen Chicken Flavor right out of the bowl,” Pringles said in a press release.

The flavor won’t be around for long, so if you’re bold enough to try it you’ll have to act fast.

The chips will be available at Dollar General locations with a suggested retail price of $1.50.