Local brewing company to host fundraiser benefiting Norfolk SPCA

NORFOLK, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing Company wants you to enjoy a cold one while helping raise money for the Norfolk SPCA.

The business is hosting “Pints for Pups” on Saturday, July 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Models from the 2018 SPCA “Magic Mutt” calendar will wash dogs for a $5 donation in support of the Norfolk SPCA.

Cast Iron Catering Co. will be serving food on site all day and musician Dan Pellegrino will play live music from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

