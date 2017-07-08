Four rail cars on CSX train derail near Richmond

DUMBARTON, Va. – Four rail cars on a CSX train headed to Baltimore derailed outside of CSX’s Acca Yard in Richmond.

It happened Saturday around 5 a.m.

Three of the rail cars were empty and one is carrying metal materials. No product spilled from the car and no one was injured.

By Saturday afternoon, CSX crews cleared the rail cars from the tracks and repaired at least one line of tracks so traffic can go through the area.

Crews are continuing to repair adjacent tracks, so trains are moving slower through construction zones.