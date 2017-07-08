Fatal crash shuts down traffic at the MMMBT on I-664 Saturday night

SUFFOLK, Va. – A fatal crash shut down traffic at the Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel Saturday night.
According to VDOT Hampton Roads officials, northbound travel lanes of I-664 were shut down due to a fatal multi-vehicle crash before 10:00 p.m.
Traffic was being detoured to Exit 9A to the James River Bridge and major delays were anticipated.
That crash involved a fatality that is being investigated by Virginia State Police.
A second, separate multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes also happened Saturday night.
