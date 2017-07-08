Chesapeake Police investigate crash involving SUV and motorcycle

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police responded to a serious crash Friday night.

Around 11 p.m. police responded to the intersection of Holly Cove Dr. and Airline Blvd. for a report of a vehicle crash with injuries involving a motorcycle.

After an investigation police said an SUV was headed westbound on Airline Blvd. and was attempting to turn onto Holly Cove Dr.

A motorcycle struck the SUV as it was turning in front of it.

There were two people on the motorcycle that were hurt and police said they may have life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the SUV was also injured but the extent of the person’s injuries are unknown.

The motorcycle passengers were taken to Norfolk Genera Hospital.

Airline Blvd. will be closed for a couple of hours while the investigation is ongoing, police said.