Win tickets to see Dierks Bentley in Virginia Beach!

News 3 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Dierks Bentley at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Saturday, July 15!

All week on News 3 This Morning, we’ll give away a pair of lawn tickets to the show each morning! Plus, ONE lucky viewer will win the Grand Prize — two VIP Gold Circle seats and two tickets to the VIP Pre-show event!

To enter, watch News 3 This Morning July 10 – July 14 and listen for a new keyword each day. Then, come here and enter the keyword to register!