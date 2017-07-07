WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?, Monday 7/10 starting at 9pm on WGNT 27

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “Wil Wheaton” — Image WL401_ Wil Wheaton _0004.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Wayne Brady, Wil Wheaton and Gary Anthony Williams — Photo: Byron Cohen/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

**All New** “Wil Wheaton” — (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DL) (HDTV)

IT’S OUT OF THIS UNIVERSE FUNNY WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WIL WHEATON Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Gary Anthony Williams, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games that are prompted only by random ideas supplied by the studio audience.  The four performers must use the little information they have and their wild imaginations to depict different characters and an array of scenes, as well as perform songs.  After each round of improvisation, Aisha will dole out points to our four performers and declare a winner at the end of every episode.  Directed by Geraldine Dowd (401).     Original airdate 7/10/2017.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — “The Bella Twins” — Image WL420_The Bella Twins _0006.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Aisha Tyler and Brie and Nikki: The Bella Twins — Photo: Patrick Wymore/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“The Bella Twins” — (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, D) (HDTV)

TAG TEAMMING FOR LAUGHS — WITH GUEST STAR APPEARANCE BY WWE SUPERSTARS THE BELLA TWINS Hosted by comedian Aisha Tyler, cast members Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady and Colin Mochrie, along with guest comedian Jeff Davis, put their comedic skills to the test through a series of spontaneous improv games. Directed by Geraldine Dowd (420). Original airdate 6/5/2017.