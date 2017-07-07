× Take the family on an ‘Operation: City Quest’

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for something to entertain the family this summer?

How about a massive scavenger hunt through your city?!

‘Operation City Quest‘ gives you almost 140 objects to find throughout the downtown areas of both Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

They have over 14 categories of things to find, from buildings and street signs to certain restaurants and animals.

It’s all done through an app on your phone. Once you find the object you take a picture and send it in to get points.

The more creative the picture, the more points you get!

An ‘Operation: City Quest’ guide helps you get through the tasks and sends you extra street challenges to preform while you search.

The point of the game is to have fun and to try and get as many points as possible!

Groups of up to 6 can participate, check here for tickets.