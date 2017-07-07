SUPERGIRL, Monday 7/10 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:48 pm, July 7, 2017, by , Updated at 01:46PM, July 7, 2017

Supergirl — “The Darkest Places” — Image SPG207a_0113 — Pictured: Melissa Benoist as Kara/Supergirl — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2016 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“The Darkest Places” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

IT’S SUPERGIRL VS. CYBORG SUPERMAN — While Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) tries to clear his name after being accused of a murder committed by another vigilante, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) heads out on a solo mission to rescue Mon-El (Chris Wood) who has been captured by CADMUS.  While fighting to free Mon-El, Supergirl comes face to face with Cyborg Superman.  Glen Winter directed the episode written by Robert Rovner & Paula Yoo (#207).  Original airdate 11/21/2016.