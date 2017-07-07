Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Heat index values in the triple digits, afternoon storms

Hot, hot, hot! We are tracking some of the warmest temperatures so far this year. Along with the hot temperatures, comes more pop-up showers and storms this evening.

We could see an isolated shower or storm linger into tonight, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 70s.

Another hot and humid day on tap for Saturday. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s, but will feel like the triple digits once again. A cold front will push through giving us another chance to see some showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. The biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Finally, a break from this hot and humid weather on Sunday. This will be the pick of the weekend. Highs will dip into the mid 80s. This break won’t last long though, temperatures will climb back into the 90s for next week. The start of the work week is looking dry and sunny.