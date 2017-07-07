Relive the Norfolk Admirals 2012 Calder Cup win at the Waterside District this Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Five years after celebrating becoming champions of the American Hockey League, members of the 2012 Calder Cup winning Norfolk Admirals are returning to Hampton Roads next weekend. The Admirals will be hosting an autograph session for fans to attend and welcome them back.

Members of the 2012 Calder Cup Champion Norfolk Admirals team that will be in attendance include: Jon Cooper, Mark Barberio, JP Cote, Radko Gudas, Tyler Johnson, Cory Conacher, Alex Killorn, Mike Kostka, PC Labrie, Michel Oullet, Ondrej Palat, Richard Panik, and Alex Picard.

Fans can bring items to be autographed, from jerseys to hats to pucks. The event will take place at Norfolk's Waterside District this Saturday, July 8 from 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.