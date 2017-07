Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Norfolk, VA - The legendary Lenda Murray showed off her biceps on News 3 This Morning as she talked about her upcoming competition in Norfolk.

The 8-time Ms. Olympia said fitness competitors from all over the world are taking the stage in the Wings of Strength IFBB, PRO AM and NPC Virginia Classic.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday at the L. Douglas Wilder Performing Arts Center on Norfolk State University's campus.