Friday's First Warning Forecast: Extreme heat to start the weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Some of the hottest days of the year… Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon but it will feel like 100+ with the humidity. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds today with scattered showers and storms popping up this afternoon. Severe storms are unlikely. It will also be windy today, SW winds will ramp up by midday with gusts to near 30 mph.

An isolated shower or storm will linger for tonight with partly cloudy skies. It will still be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid 70s. Winds will relax a bit tonight but will pick up again tomorrow.

We are tracking a cold front that will push through on Saturday. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for the first part of the day with a line of showers and storms rolling through during the late afternoon and early evening. Strong to severe storms are possible. It will be hot and humid again with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.

Sunshine will return for Sunday with a break from the heat and humidity. Highs will dip into the mid 80s. We will climb back into the 90s next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Four continues moving quickly across the tropical Atlantic. TD 4 is located about 800 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving WNW and 22 mph. This general motion is expected to continue into the weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today, with weakening expected to begin by late tonight. The depression is forecast to degenerate into a remnant low or tropical wave by Saturday.

5:00 AM AST Fri Jul 7

Location: 15.0°N 48.8°W

Moving: WNW at 22 mph

Min pressure: 1011 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 7th

2005 Tornado Outbreak: Central VA

