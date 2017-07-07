× First Warning Traffic – Full weekend closure on I-564, lane closures and bridge openings for Friday’s drive

BRIDGE OPENING:

Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM

NORFOLK : SEGMENTS OF I-564 EAST/WEST TO CLOSE THIS WEEKEND

Detours scheduled 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday July 7-10

Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.

The I-564 eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The I-564 westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Blvd/SR 337 Hampton Blvd exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd/Naval Station Gate 3A.

Turn-by-Turn Detour Instructions

I-564 Eastbound

Exit at Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Make U-turn onto Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Left on Hampton Blvd.

Left on Terminal Blvd.

I-564 Westbound

Exit at Terminal Blvd.

Right on Hampton Blvd.

DOWNTOWN TUNNEL WORK SUNDAY NIGHT:

I-264 East: Single lane closure July 9 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 2-8

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 6-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Segment II:

20-minute stoppages on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass July 5-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass on July 6-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel this weekend: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. Alternating lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News: July 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 8 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. July 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure on I-664 south starting at 35 th Street and ending before Terminal Avenue: July 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, weekend closures on Kempsville Rd: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside road work in Norfolk: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. Detours in place for the ramp closures: Single-lane closures westbound starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending past 4 th View Street (Exit 273). One lane will remain open at all times: July 7 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound starting near Military Highway (Exit 281) and ending just past Norview Avenue (Exit 279-A) in Norfolk. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: There will be alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east as follows: July 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. July 8 from noon to midnight.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: Starting at noon July 5 and ending no later than noon July 9.

US-58 Eastbound/Westbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions from Market Drive to Ruritan Drive as follows. There will also be intermittent ramp closures overnight with detours in place: July 7 from 7 p.m. to noon the following day.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. July 5 day work will occur between noon and 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.



