First Warning Traffic – Full weekend closure on I-564, lane closures and bridge openings for Friday’s drive
BRIDGE OPENING:
Gilmerton Bridge 7:15 AM
NORFOLK : SEGMENTS OF I-564 EAST/WEST TO CLOSE THIS WEEKEND
Detours scheduled 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday July 7-10
Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.
The I-564 eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The I-564 westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Blvd/SR 337 Hampton Blvd exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd/Naval Station Gate 3A.
Turn-by-Turn Detour Instructions
I-564 Eastbound
- Exit at Admiral Taussig Blvd.
- Make U-turn onto Admiral Taussig Blvd.
- Left on Hampton Blvd.
- Left on Terminal Blvd.
I-564 Westbound
- Exit at Terminal Blvd.
- Right on Hampton Blvd.
DOWNTOWN TUNNEL WORK SUNDAY NIGHT:
I-264 East: Single lane closure July 9 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning inside the Downtown Tunnel.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 2-8
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 6-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Segment II:
- 20-minute stoppages on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass July 5-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- 20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass on July 6-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel this weekend: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows.
- July 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- July 8 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- July 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure on I-664 south starting at 35th Street and ending before Terminal Avenue:
- July 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project, weekend closures on Kempsville Rd: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows:
- All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10. A detour will be in place.
- Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside road work in Norfolk: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. Detours in place for the ramp closures:
- Single-lane closures westbound starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending past 4th View Street (Exit 273). One lane will remain open at all times:
- July 7 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound starting near Military Highway (Exit 281) and ending just past Norview Avenue (Exit 279-A) in Norfolk. One lane will remain open at all times:
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: There will be alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east as follows:
- July 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.
- July 8 from noon to midnight.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- Starting at noon July 5 and ending no later than noon July 9.
- US-58 Eastbound/Westbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions from Market Drive to Ruritan Drive as follows. There will also be intermittent ramp closures overnight with detours in place:
- July 7 from 7 p.m. to noon the following day.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures July 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. July 5 day work will occur between noon and 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.
