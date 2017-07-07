Elizabeth City Police search for suspects who fired at officer during pursuit

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – A violent scene unfolded overnight Thursday in Elizabeth City.

Police responded to the 700 block of Brooks Avenue to answer a breaking and entering in progress call when responding officers heard several gunshots in the area .

Officers arrived and spoke to residents. One resident told the officer they heard an unknown person “banging” on the front door but they did not see anything.

A second person interviewed told the officers three unidentified male subjects with firearms held him at gun point and robbed him.

The suspects reportedly tried to force him into the residence.

When the victim refused to go into the residence, one of the suspects shot at the victim with a shotgun, according to police.

The victim saw he was about to be shot and he was able to run away unharmed.

The victim described the suspects as being four black males; one suspect had long dreadlocks and was approximately 30 years old.

Police began to pursue a vehicle that sped away from the area of Brooks Avenue. One officer was able to get close to this vehicle on Main Street Extended near Shillingtown Road. During the pursuit an officer said the vehicle’s occupants fired a gunshot at his patrol vehicle.

The officer took action and drove his vehicle away from the gun fire, police said. Once the officer stopped his vehicle, the suspects sped away.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

The police officer was not injured and his patrol vehicle was not struck by the gunshots.

The vehicle used in the assault on an officer with a deadly weapon was a 4-door small black Nissan passenger vehicle, according to police.

Police are unsure if the attempted robbery report and the police pursuit are related.

If anyone has information about this incident or the suspects please call Detective Lovett at 252-621-7132 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.