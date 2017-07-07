Man accused of robbing Virginia Beach barber shop at gunpoint

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man is accused of walking into Style Rite Barber Shop off Ferrell Parkway armed with a long gun, stealing items and running away.

It happened just before 9 p.m. and 42-year-old Carlos Devires Fentress from Virginia Beach was later arrested.

Virginia Beach Police told News 3 no injuries were reported. After a coordinated search by officers and members of the department’s K-9 Unit, they were able to locate the Fentress and he was arrested.

Fentress has been charged with robbery and use of a fireman in the commission of a felony. He’s being held in the Virginia Beach Correction Center without bond.