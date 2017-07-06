Williamsburg man arrested for lying on military applications

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A man has been arrested for lying to the U.S. Army and Air Force, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

27-year-old Shivam Patel was arrested today on charges he allegedly hid information from recruiters about his foreign travel and prior arrest in the Kingdom of Jordan.

Patel was charged on June 30 with making materially false statements in a matter within the jurisdiction of the executive branch of the United States government.

Court documents said Patel traveled to China in July 2016 and then flew to Jordan, where he was arrested, detained and deported to the United States.

In early September 2016, Patel allegedly told an undercover agent and a confidential source that he wanted to join a “Muslim army” and commit jihad.

After returning to the United States, Patel applied to join the U.S. Army and Air Force through the Officer Candidate Selection process beginning in December 2016.

Court documents said when asked about his foreign travel as part of his applications, Patel did not disclose his travel to China or Jordan.

Instead, Patel allegedly claimed that he had not traveled anywhere outside the United States in the past seven years, except for a family trip to India in 2011–2012.

Patel faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison if convicted.