Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: More storms and even more heat

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More heat, humidity, and storms… A stationary front continues to linger along the VA/NC line, keeping clouds and rain in the forecast. A round of showers and storms will move through early this morning. Rain chances will drop and some sunshine will mix in for midday. Scattered showers and storms will fire up again this afternoon. Highs will return to near 90 this afternoon but it will feel like the upper 90s to near 100.

A few scattered showers and storms will linger for tonight with a mix of clouds. It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

We will see some of our hottest days of the year Friday and Saturday. Highs will reach into the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values from 100 to 105. More sunshine will blend in but we will still see afternoon scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will dip into the mid 80s on Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs near 90. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%), Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20 G30

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Depression Four forms in the tropical Atlantic. TD 4 is located about 1400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving WNW and 17 mph. A continued WNW motion with an increase in forward speed is expected over the next 48 hours. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is not expected to become a tropical storm.

5:00 AM AST Thu Jul 6

Location: 13.2°N 40.0°W

Moving: WNW at 17 mph

Min pressure: 1008 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 6th

1969 F2 Tornado: Prince George Co

