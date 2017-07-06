Little girl injured after running into car traveling through Suffolk parking lot

SUFFOLK, Va. – A child was injured after running into a vehicle traveling through a parking lot on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the North Suffolk Library at 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road around 11 a.m.

The child, a girl approximately 3-4 years old, ran out of the library entrance and into the parking lot. She was being followed by her mother, who was telling her to stop.

Unfortunately, the child ran into the passenger side of a Nissan Armada that was slowly driving through the parking lot. The driver of the vehicle stopped and remained at the scene.

The child received emergency medical assessment from Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel and was then taken via ambulance to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident is still under investigation. However, no charges are expected against the driver of the vehicle.