Former Rose & Womble employee sentenced for embezzling over $255K from company

NORFOLK, Va. – A former accounting manager at a Hampton Roads realty company was sentenced Thursday to 37 months in prison for embezzling over $255,000 from the company she was working for.

Lindsay Kneff, 37, pleaded guilty on January 17 to wire fraud and engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property.

Kneff was working for the Virginia Beach office of Rose & Womble Realty Company where she was responsible for overseeing the processing of commissions and accounts payable.

Court documents say that during an 18-month period from January 2014 to August 2015, Kneff wrote checks on the Rose & Womble operating account to pay for her personal expenses, including electricity and utility bills.

Kneff also made unauthorized wire transfers of company funds into her own bank accounts and she fraudulently altered approximately 284 Rose & Womble money orders by writing in her own name as the payee.

She attempted to conceal the fraud by creating fake vendors in the company’s accounting software to make it appear like they had received wire transfers of company funds.

In total, her actions resulted in a loss to the company of $255,147.20, and she was ordered by the court to pay restitution in that amount.