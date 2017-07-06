× First Warning Traffic – Wet roads causing trouble for the morning drive, bridge openings for Thursday

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

James River Bridge 8:30 AM

High Rise Bridge 2:00 PM

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 2-8

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County: Segment I:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 6, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 11 p.m.

Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 6-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Segment II:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 5-6, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

20-minute stoppages on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass July 5-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass on July 6-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Alternating lane closures on I-664 south from 26 th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News: July 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. July 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. July 8 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. July 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Single-lane closure on I-664 south starting at 35 th Street and ending before Terminal Avenue: July 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. June 30 and ending no later than July 3 at 3 a.m. Motorists should plan an alternate route: Eastbound from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit: Westbound from the SR 406 Terminal Boulevard/SR 337 Hampton Boulevard exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd./Naval Station Gate 3A:

Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. June 30 and ending no later than July 3 at 3 a.m. Motorists should plan an alternate route: I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times. Single-lane closures eastbound July 6-7 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Single-lane closures westbound July 6-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure westbound at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Single-lane closure westbound at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows: All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10. A detour will be in place. Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10.

Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows:

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures: Single-lane closures westbound starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending past 4 th View Street (Exit 273). One lane will remain open at all times: July 7 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Single-lane closures westbound starting near Military Highway (Exit 281) and ending just past Norview Avenue (Exit 279-A) in Norfolk. One lane will remain open at all times: July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The off-ramp from I-64 east to Exit 291-B (US-17 south/VA-168 south) in Chesapeake will be closed as follows: July 6 from midnight to 4 a.m. The off-ramp from I-64 east to Chesapeake Boulevard (Exit 278) in Norfolk will be closed as follows: July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The on-ramp from Granby Street to I-64 west in Norfolk will be closed as follows: July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:

I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at Camp Peary (Exit 238) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes at Camp Peary (Exit 238) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: There will be alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east as follows: July 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m. July 8 from noon to midnight.

There will be alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east as follows:

I-664 Southbound, Southside: Closures planned at the following on/off-ramps. Detours will be in place: Off-ramps/on-ramps between I-664 south and Exit 11-A/Exit 11-B (Portsmouth Boulevard) in Chesapeake will be closed as follows. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time, and detours will be place: The on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard east to I-664 south will be closed July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. From I-664 south, Exit 11-B (Portsmouth Boulevard north) will be closed July 6 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Closures planned at the following on/off-ramps. Detours will be in place:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows: Starting at noon July 5 and ending no later than noon July 9.

Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:

US-58 Eastbound/Westbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions from Market Drive to Ruritan Drive as follows. There will also be intermittent ramp closures overnight with detours in place: July 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. the following day. July 7 from 7 p.m. to noon the following day.

Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions from Market Drive to Ruritan Drive as follows. There will also be intermittent ramp closures overnight with detours in place:

I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: July 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures July 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. July 5 day work will occur between noon and 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.



–

NORFOLK : SEGMENTS OF I-564 EAST/WEST TO CLOSE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS

Detours scheduled 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday July 7-10

Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.

The I-564 eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The I-564 westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Blvd/SR 337 Hampton Blvd exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd/Naval Station Gate 3A.

Turn-by-Turn Detour Instructions

I-564 Eastbound

Exit at Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Make U-turn onto Admiral Taussig Blvd.

Left on Hampton Blvd.

Left on Terminal Blvd.

I-564 Westbound