First Warning Forecast: Heat index values in the triple digits to end the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking some of the hottest temperatures of the year to end your work week. We can also expect more showers and storms.

A hot and humid evening on tap. We have the chance for some pop-up showers and storms as we head into tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Biggest threat will be gusty winds and heavy rain. It will be very mild and muggy overnight with lows in the mid and upper 70s.

We are in for a scorching day Friday! Highs near 95 degrees, but will feel like the low 100s, with the humidity. This could be one of our hottest days so far this year. A mix of sun and clouds with showers and storms possible in the afternoon. It will be breezy with winds out of the SW at 15-25 mph with higher gusts.

We finally have some dry storm-free days in your forecast! Saturday will be another hot day with highs in the low and mid 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be around 10 degrees cooler, so will feel much better! Highs in the low and mid 80s.

We’ll heat things up again to start the work week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Chance for scattered showers and storms (20%). Mild and humid. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms possible (30%). Windy. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and storms early, then partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Four is accelerating westward and still not very well organized. TD 4 is located about 1110 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and moving W at 23 mph. A continued WNW motion with an increase in forward speed is expected through Saturday. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is not expected to become a tropical storm.

5:00 PM AST Thu Jul 6

Location: 13.1°N 44.9°W

Moving: W at 23 mph

Min pressure: 1009 mb

Max sustained: 30 mph

