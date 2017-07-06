Donatos Pizza is coming to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Donatos Pizza is planning to open three restaurants in Virginia Beach over the next few years!

The Ohio-based fast-casual pizza chain already has a restaurant operating in Newport News, but now they’re expanding to the Southside.

The first store will open in Hilltop, hopefully by the end of the year. It will be run by franchise industry veterans Ricky Singh and Jay Patel, who already own and operate a Tropical Smoothie franchise in Norfolk and two others in Northern Virginia. Patel is also a partner in three Virginia Beach SUBWAY franchises.

“We wanted to bring Donatos to Virginia Beach because it is a great city with an amazing dining scene, a strong culture and discerning customers,” said Patel. “Pizza is an exciting business, and Virginia Beach is an exciting place. I have no doubt Donatos’ premium quality products and exceptional service will be met with warm reception among the local community.”

The restaurant serves wings, sub sandwiches, appetizers and salads in addition to its Edge-to-Edge® pizza, Donatos’ trademark that refers to toppings that go right to the edge of the pizza. Along with dine-in experience, Donatos also offers delivery and catering services, along with 26 toppings for customizable and signature pizzas.

“The state of Virginia has been very good to us. Two of our fastest growing stores are in Virginia,” said Donatos COO Tom Pendrey. “Virginia Beach is a dynamic community strengthened by a diverse mix of industry, attractions, and people. It’s a great city. It has a great vibe.”