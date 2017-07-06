A state-by-state look at the most desired Pokémon

A year has passed, but people still gotta catch ’em all.

Pokémon Go, the augmented reality game in which players use their cell phones to catch the pocket monsters they encounter in the real world, launched in July 2016 and was met with much fanfare.

Last year, Decluttr made an infographic of the most popular Pokémon players in each state searched for. This year, the company decided to do the same in honor of the game’s second anniversary.

So which Pokémon did Virginians set out to capture? In 2016, Onix was the most sought-after. One year later, Kabuto was the most coveted.

Since the Pokémon closely resembles a horseshoe crab, might the Eastern Shore see a spike in visitors this summer?

For more on the updated Pokémon Go study for 2017, visit Decluttr’s website.