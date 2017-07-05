Virginia Beach man gets max sentence for stabbing neighbor to death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man received the max sentence for his connection in a deadly stabbing case, the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney announced Wednesday.

48-year-old Daniel Gordon Anderson was sentenced for a charge of Voluntary Manslaughter.

On April 26, 2017, Anderson was found guilty of this charge after a three-day jury trial.

The jury recommended a ten years sentence which is the maximum punishment for this offense.

The judge in the case formally imposed that sentence today, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

On September 3, 2016 Daniel Gordon Anderson killed his neighbor, Joseph Nardo, by stabbing him repeatedly.

Late that evening, Nardo returned home from going out to get a sandwich from Cal’z. An argument ensued between Nardo and Anderson, and Anderson stabbed Nardo three times with a steak knife.

Nardo was able to make it into his home before collapsing and dying from his injuries, the Commonwealth’s Attorney said.

Police later found the blade of the knife down the street.

The handle to the knife was found outside of Anderson’s residence in the landscape.

Witnesses identified Anderson as the suspect.

During an interview with investigators, Anderson stated that there was no argument or physical contact between himself and Nardo.

Anderson has prior convictions for Assault and Battery of a Family Member, DUI and Destruction of Property.