Virginia Beach career fair scheduled for July 12

They say applying for jobs online is like sending your resume into a black hole. Bypass all the stress and uncertainty of getting an answer by following in your parents’ footsteps and doing it the old school way – by handing out your resume in person.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, the Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center will host a career fair where you will have the opportunity to meet employers and sell yourself face-to-face in onsite interviews.

This event is free for all job-seekers. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes. Click here to register online.

Who: all job seekers

What: Virginia Beach Career Fair

When: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Virginia Beach Resort Hotel & Conference Center, 2800 Shore Drive, Virginia Beach, Va. 23541