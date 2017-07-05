Police looking for escaped psychiatric patient in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police are looking for a patient who escaped from the Virginia Beach Psychiatric Center on the afternoon of July 4.

Police received a call from the center for assistance at 12:49 p.m.

Officers responded to assist with the search but were warned to be careful due to an interaction they had with the individual back in June.

After spending some time searching, the person was not located.

No other information about the person is being released due to HIPAA laws.

Stay with News 3 for more updates.