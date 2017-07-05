Newport News officer shoved while trying to break up fight outside police headquarters

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people were arrested after fighting outside Newport News Police headquarters on Tuesday.

An officer was leaving the building just before noon when she noticed four people who were yelling at each other and then began physically fighting outside the building.

The officer walked up to the group and broke up the fight.

Although the people initially complied with the officer, one of the offenders, 25-year-old Deontre Damone Blount, pushed the officer aside and began fighting with one of the other people again.

More officers soon arrived and were able to break up the fight again.

Blount was ultimately charged with Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and a violation to a protective order.

Another person in the group, 30-year-old Kiesha Matika Holloman, was arrested and charged with assault.