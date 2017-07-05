MASTERS OF ILLUSION new episodes, Friday 7/7 starting at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Manipulation, Transformation and Two Impalers” — (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

QUESTIONING YOUR SENSES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Barry and Stuart, Eric Jones, Murray SawChuck, Jonathan Pendragon, Chris Randall and Neil Croswell (#403). Original airdate 7/7/2017.

“Maximum Separation and Chipper’s Chipper” — (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

SUPERNATURAL POWERS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include Xavier Mortimer, Chipper Lowell, Billy Kidd, Bill Cook, Matt Marcy and Greg Gleason & Farrel Dillon (#404). Original airdate 7/7/2017.