First Warning Traffic – Wednesday back to work updates. Bridge openings and road work scheduled.
BRIDGE OPENING:
Centerville Turnpike Bridge – 7:00 AM
NORFOLK : SEGMENTS OF I-564 EAST/WEST TO CLOSE NEXT TWO WEEKENDS
Detours scheduled 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Monday July 7-10
Segments of I-564 eastbound and westbound, each a distance of approximately 2 miles, will be closed to traffic Friday, July 7, to Monday, July 10. Both weekend closures will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 3 a.m. Monday. The closure is necessary to install bridge beams and girders for the I-564 Intermodal Connector flyover ramp.
The I-564 eastbound closure will extend from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit. The I-564 westbound closure will extend from the SR 406 Terminal Blvd/SR 337 Hampton Blvd exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd/Naval Station Gate 3A.
Turn-by-Turn Detour Instructions
I-564 Eastbound
- Exit at Admiral Taussig Blvd.
- Make U-turn onto Admiral Taussig Blvd.
- Left on Hampton Blvd.
- Left on Terminal Blvd.
I-564 Westbound
- Exit at Terminal Blvd.
- Right on Hampton Blvd.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT July 2-8
*Lane closures will be lifted between noon July 3 and noon July 5 in honor of the 4th of July holiday.*
- I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:
- Segment I:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west July 5, and 6, as early as 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting near Lee Hall (exit 247) and ending near Jefferson Avenue (exit 255). The Sunday night eastbound closure will not begin before 11 p.m.
- Right lane closure on Fort Eustis Boulevard (VA-105) in both directions at the I-64 overpass on July 6-7, starting at 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Segment II:
- Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (Exit 247) July 5-6, starting as early as 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.
- 20-minute stoppages on Yorktown Road (Route 238) at the I-64 overpass July 5-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- 20-minute stoppages on Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) at the I-64 overpass on July 6-8, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- There are long-term traffic patterns with one lane of traffic remaining open in each direction on Jefferson Avenue and Yorktown Road at the I-64 overpasses.
- The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (Exit 255) and Colonial Parkway.
- Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.
- I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Single-lane closures westbound July 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Alternating lane closures eastbound July 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Alternating lane closures on I-664 south from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue in Newport News:
- July 6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- July 7 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
- July 8 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- July 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closure on I-664 south starting at 35th Street and ending before Terminal Avenue:
- July 7-8 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.
- I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Segments of I-564 will be closed in both directions as follows, starting 8 p.m. June 30 and ending no later than July 3 at 3 a.m. Motorists should plan an alternate route:
- Eastbound from Naval Station/Gate 3A to the US 460 Granby Street/Hampton exit:
- Westbound from the SR 406 Terminal Boulevard/SR 337 Hampton Boulevard exit to SR 337 Hampton Blvd./Naval Station Gate 3A:
- I-564 lane closures will extend one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times.
- Single-lane closures eastbound July 5 from noon to 2:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closures eastbound July 6-7 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound July 5 from noon to 6 p.m.
- Dual-lane closures westbound July 5-6 from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound July 6-7 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- For more information on the I-564 Intermodal Connector, please visit I564intermodal.com.
- I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closure westbound at the Runway Tunnel as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- July 6 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
- I-64 Reversible Roadway: The Reversible Roadway will be closed as follows:
- July 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- I-64/I-264 Interchange Improvements Project: Consecutive lane closures on Kempsville Road (VA-165) under I-264 in Norfolk as follows:
- All southbound lanes will be closed starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10. A detour will be in place.
- Single-lane closure northbound starting 7 p.m. July 7 and ending no later than 6 a.m. July 10.
- I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and ramp closures as follows. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:
- Single-lane closures westbound starting past Granby Street (Exit 276) and ending past 4th View Street (Exit 273). One lane will remain open at all times:
- July 5-6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- July 7 from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Alternating, single-lane closures across two lanes in both directions between Tidewater Drive (Exit 277-A/Exit 277-B) and Chesapeake Boulevard (Exit 278):
- July 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Single-lane closures westbound starting near Military Highway (Exit 281) and ending just past Norview Avenue (Exit 279-A) in Norfolk. One lane will remain open at all times:
- July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The off-ramp from I-64 east to Exit 291-B (US-17 south/VA-168 south) in Chesapeake will be closed as follows:
- July 6 from midnight to 4 a.m.
- The off-ramp from I-64 east to Chesapeake Boulevard (Exit 278) in Norfolk will be closed as follows:
- July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on-ramp from Granby Street to I-64 west in Norfolk will be closed as follows:
- July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-64 Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes at Camp Peary (Exit 238) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- July 6 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- I-664 Northbound, Peninsula: There will be alternating lane closures across all lanes at the ramp from I-664 north to I-64 east as follows:
- July 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- July 7 from 7 p.m. to 11 a.m.
- July 8 from noon to midnight.
- I-664 Southbound, Southside: Closures planned at the following on/off-ramps. Detours will be in place:
- The off-ramp from I-664 south to Route 164 east (Exit 9A) in Suffolk will be closed as follows:
- July 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- Off-ramps/on-ramps between I-664 south and Exit 11-A/Exit 11-B (Portsmouth Boulevard) in Chesapeake will be closed as follows. No two consecutive ramps will be closed at the same time, and detours will be place:
- The on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard west to I-664 south will be closed July 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- The on-ramp from Portsmouth Boulevard east to I-664 south will be closed July 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
- From I-664 south, Exit 11-A (Portsmouth Boulevard south) will be closed July 5 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- From I-664 south, Exit 11-B (Portsmouth Boulevard north) will be closed July 6 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
- Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows:
- Starting at noon July 5 and ending no later than noon July 9.
- US-58 (Southampton Parkway), Southampton County: Consecutive, alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions between Ridley Road and Old Bridge Road as follows:
- Starting at noon July 5 and ending no later than 5 a.m. July 7.
- US-58 Eastbound/Westbound, Emporia: Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions from Market Drive to Ruritan Drive as follows. There will also be intermittent ramp closures overnight with detours in place:
- July 5-6 from 7 p.m. to 5 p.m. the following day.
- July 7 from 7 p.m. to noon the following day.
- I-95 Bridge Replacement over the Meherrin River, Greensville County: Alternating lane closures across all southbound lanes starting near Exit 12 (Route 301) and ending past Exit 11 (Route 58) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:
- July 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Travelers on I-64 should expect delays in both directions July 5 from 11 p.m. to midnight between Military Highway and Norview Avenue. Dominion Virginia Power requires a slow roll operation to remove overhead power lines in support of the ongoing Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection project. Motorists should plan an alternate route.
- Alternating single-lane closures July 6-8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. July 5 day work will occur between noon and 3 p.m. One lane will remain open at all times:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
- Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.
