Do your kids need extra reading help this summer?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – School is out and Joy Ministries is sponsoring free summer reading camps to help kids who may be falling behind during the school year.

The camps are held in low income communities in Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. Each one is six weeks of intensive reading practice focusing on phonics.

“We have parents who have brought their kids to our summer reading camps, they were failing the grade that they had just completed. The teacher said they have to repeat it,” said Danette Crawford, President of Joy Ministries. “After our summer reading camp, they not only passed the child, but their reading level was above grade level.”

The key to the programs success?

“It’s the concentration of only reading,” Crawford said. “And it’s the repetitiveness of getting the basic skills in the children.”

The camps are for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. They begin pretesting to find each child’s current reading level next week – so you need to sign up now if your kids need reading help!

You can call 757-420-2625 to sign your child up.

They are also still looking for sponsors to help fund the camps. If you would like to help or get more information on the camps go to joyministriesonline.org.