DJ Bee on Jay-Z, Kanye, the Jenner sisters and more on Coast Live

Posted 1:38 pm, July 5, 2017, by , Updated at 01:47PM, July 5, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From Jay-Z's new album to Kanye West's return, DJ Bee from 103 Jamz has all the details. Plus, the hottest acts coming to coastal Virginia.