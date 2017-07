ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. – A bomb threat has forced everyone to evacuate from the Isle of Wight County Courthouse.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was called in around 9:30 a.m.

All cases scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed.

Authorities are investigating the building at this time to eliminate the possibility of any real threats.

