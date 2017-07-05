HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Neil Patel, Founder and CEO of Print The Future, discusses the expanding applications of 3D printing technology.
3D printing the future on Coast Live
-
This robot can 3D print a building in 14 hours
-
Adidas unveils new 3D printed shoe
-
Disney seeks patent for a ‘humanoid robot’ that can play a character
-
Jared Leto discusses Fourth of July film project on Coast Live
-
Hope for people living with chronic pain on Coast Live
-
-
3-D printed ovary allows infertile mouse to mate and give birth
-
Stars of American Gods discuss the new show on Coast Live
-
New technology helping keep you safe on Coast Live
-
New Portsmouth mayor discusses future plans for city
-
Celebrating May 4th with an new encyclopedia of all that is Star Wars on Coast Live
-
-
Summer survival hacks for moms on Coast Live
-
Apparent airplane debris found off coast of Bahamas
-
3-foot-long rabbit found dead on United flight related to Virginia Beach rabbit