Yorktown celebrates America’s birthday with a waterfront party

YORKTOWN, Va. – The 4th of July festivities are going on all day at the Waterfront in Yorktown!

The morning kicks off with road races at York High School. Athletes are participating in either a 5k walk or an 8k run through town.

Next, the Patriotic Parade is scheduled to march through the historic city. Water and Main street will be closed for the parade so be advised of that change in traffic and plan accordingly.

Don’t worry, during the day families can still hit the beach without missing out on the action. There will be vendors in Riverwalk Landing and a concert will be held in the area in the evening.

At 7 p.m. the Bell-Ringing Ceremony is set to start, followed by the Patriotic Concert at 8 and fireworks display at 9:15.

The day is free and fun for the whole family! Dress up in your red, white and blue and come on out!

