Virginia Beach veterans planning event to commemorate 50th anniversary of Vietnam War

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Veterans groups in Virginia Beach are working on plans to honor Vietnam veterans in the city this year as part of the 50th anniversary commemoration of the Vietnam War.

Right now, they need help to identify veterans and their family members to help plan the event.

The commemoration of the Vietnam War is outlined in the 2008 National Defense Authorization Act.

John Uhrin III is a retired Naval officer who served in Vietnam. He is leading the event organizing effort in Virginia Beach.

“Veterans from the Vietnam era faced different conditions than today’s military veterans, and we want to make sure they each get the recognition they deserve for their service,” Uhrin stated.

“We need veterans who served on active duty during November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of location, to visit http://www.vietnamvet50thvabeach.org by the end of July 2017 to register interest, because we need that to determine what sort of event to plan,” he continued.

The commemorative program will include activities and ceremonies to achieve the following objectives:

To thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War, including personnel who were held as prisoners of war (POW), or listed as missing in action (MIA), for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans. To highlight the service of the Armed Forces during the Vietnam War and the contributions of Federal agencies and governmental and non-governmental organizations that served with, or in support of, the Armed Forces. To pay tribute to the contributions made on the home front by the people of the United States during the Vietnam War. To highlight the advances in technology, science, and medicine related to military research conducted during the Vietnam War. To recognize the contributions and sacrifices made by the allies of the United States during the Vietnam War.