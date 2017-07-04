× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms fire up this afternoon

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storm chances continue… A stationary front will continue to linger over the Mid-Atlantic for most of the work week. We will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms. Hit and miss showers and storms will pop up during the early afternoon and fizzle out during the evening hours. Severe storms are not expected. It will still be hot and humid today but not as high as yesterday. Highs will reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid 90s this afternoon.

Storms will wind down around sunset with partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. It will be warm and muggy again tonight with lows in the mid 70s.

The stationary front will keep the chance for showers and storms in the mix for Wednesday and Thursday. We will see a small break from the heat tomorrow with highs slipping into the mid 80s. Highs will climb back into the low 90s for Friday and Saturday. More sunshine will mix in for Friday and the weekend but afternoon scattered showers and storms are still possible.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SE/E 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

We are watching a well-defined low pressure system about 750 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands that is producing winds to near tropical storm force. Showers and thunderstorms have increased and become a little better organized over the past several hours. A tropical depression or tropical storm could form later today or Wednesday. The low is expected to move slowly westward today, and then move toward the WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (80%)

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 4th

1967 F3 Tornado: Accomack Co

1981 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

2001 F1 Tornado: Dorchester Co

