Take a LEGO roller coaster journey on an OBX beach!

OUTER BANKS, N.C. – A group of movie makers recently visited the Outer Banks and created a LEGO roller coaster adventure across the sandy beaches!

The group, 5MadMovieMakers, has a YouTube channel featuring dozens of videos with elaborate and often massive LEGO roller coasters, Hot Wheels stunts, and marble tracks. In the six years they’ve been posting videos, they’ve gathered over 100 million views!

On June 26, their newest creation was posted, which they describe as “the ultimate seaside rollercoaster” across one of the beaches of the Outer Banks.

The train was gravity-powered and travels through a castle, seashell forest, and a few underground tunnels.

It was filmed using a Sony VG30H and a GoPro Hero Session 5.