× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Shocker… more heat, humidity and storms!

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

You know it’s hot when our coolest day over the next week still brings a high temperature of 85°!

That “cooler” weather comes tomorrow. But it will still be muggy, and we still have a good chance (40%) for scattered showers and thunderstorms along a stationary front draped across the region.

The 90s return on Thursday and stick around through Saturday. At times it will feel like 100° or higher. A few showers and thunderstorms may cool us off from time to time. But some of the storms, especially on Thursday, could be strong or even severe.

A cold front will knock our temperatures back down into the mid to upper 80s on Sunday. But we will be heating right back up as we head into the work week!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 4th

1967 F3 Tornado: Accomack Co

1981 F1 Tornado: Virginia Beach

2001 F1 Tornado: Dorchester Co

Patrick Rockey

NewsChannel 3 Chief Meteorologist

Join me on Facebook HERE.

Follow me on Twitter HERE.

Check Interactive Radar here: http://wtkr.com/weather/maps-and-radar/interactive-radar/